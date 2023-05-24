Blaze Beneath I-215 in Riverside Quickly Stopped

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A small grass fire that broke out Wednesday underneath Interstate 215 in Riverside was quickly knocked down before approaching homes and businesses.

The non-injury blaze was reported at about 2:40 p.m. along a retaining wall at Blaine Street and southbound I-215, according to the Riverside Fire Department.

Battalion Chief Brian Guzetta told City News Service that crews encountered flames in a grass strip, sending up a large amount of smoke but not threatening any structures.

Firefighters fully contained the blaze less than 10 minutes later.

The area is a known transient corridor, with homeless people camping and gathering there, and Guzetta said it was possible the blaze was a result of transient activity.

An investigation was underway.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

