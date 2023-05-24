Blaze Burns Hillsides North of San Jacinto; 80% Contained

SAN JACINTO (CNS) – A brush fire that erupted just north of San Jacinto swept over hillsides, scorching 348 acres, threatening homes and agricultural operations and prompting evacuations, was 80% contained Wednesday.

The Riverside County Fire Department issued an update at 6:19 p.m. Tuesday, saying that resources would remain at the incident overnight continuing to mop up and patrol the fire.

The non-injury blaze was reported just after 2 p.m. Monday in the Ramona Expressway and North Warren Road area.

Multiple engine and hand crews were sent to the location and encountered flames burning along barren hillsides, propelled by southwesterly winds.

Several Cal Fire air tankers and water-dropping helicopters from the nearby Hemet-Ryan Airport made runs on the fire through the afternoon.

As the flames moved west, they approached a residential area abutted by dairy farms, leading fire personnel to implement mandatory evacuations in the neighborhood bounded by Cottonwood Avenue to the south, Upperline Avenue to the north, Beech Street to the west and Warren Road to the east.

At 5:45 p.m. Monday, flames were within 100 feet of houses on Upperline Avenue and Cal Fire air tankers were summoned to drop retardant and strengthen defensive lines, according to reports from the scene.

An evacuation warning was issued to residents and agricultural operators within the area bounded by Cottonwood to the south, Esplanade Avenue to the north, Beech Street to the west and Warren Road to the east.

Those evacuation orders were lifted at 8:30 p.m. Monday and residents were permitted to return to their homes, according to the fire department.

Warren Road reopened between the Ramona Expressway and Esplanade Avenue.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

