Circle K To Give 40 Cents Off Per Gallon Of Fuel

Tiani Jadulang

Just in time for the upcoming Memorial Day Holiday Weekend, all Circle K Gas Stations here in valley will give 40 cents off per gallon of fuel.

This special is set to happen only tomorrow, May 25th, between 4 and 7 p.m.

Most locations will hand out discount cards for ten cents off per gallon during the summer.

This is the second year for the Circle K Fuel Day, as it’s being celebrated at over 5,000 locations across the Country.

Find your local Circle K location below.

Circle K, 35472 DATE PALM DR

CATHEDRAL CITY

Circle K, 68990 RAMON RD

CATHEDRAL CITY

Circle K, 68258 RAMON RD

CATHEDRAL CITY

Circle K, 73010 RAMON RD

THOUSAND PALMS

Circle K, 78110 CALLE TAMPICO

LA QUINTA

