Circle K To Give 40 Cents Off Per Gallon Of Fuel

Just in time for the upcoming Memorial Day Holiday Weekend, all Circle K Gas Stations here in valley will give 40 cents off per gallon of fuel.

This special is set to happen only tomorrow, May 25th, between 4 and 7 p.m.

Most locations will hand out discount cards for ten cents off per gallon during the summer.

This is the second year for the Circle K Fuel Day, as it’s being celebrated at over 5,000 locations across the Country.

Find your local Circle K location below.

Circle K, 35472 DATE PALM DR CATHEDRAL CITY

Circle K, 68990 RAMON RD CATHEDRAL CITY

Circle K, 68258 RAMON RD CATHEDRAL CITY

Circle K, 73010 RAMON RD THOUSAND PALMS

Circle K, 44775 SAN PABLO AVE PALM DESERT

Circle K, 75000 GERALD FORD DR PALM DESERT

Circle K, 2796 N PALM CANYON DR PALM SPRINGS

Circle K, 78005 COUNTRY CLUB DR PALM DESERT

Circle K, 78364 US HWY 111 LA QUINTA