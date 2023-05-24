Circle K To Give 40 Cents Off Per Gallon Of Fuel

Just in time for the upcoming Memorial Day Holiday Weekend, all Circle K Gas Stations here in valley will give 40 cents off per gallon of fuel.
This special is set to happen only tomorrow, May 25th, between 4 and 7 p.m.
Most locations will hand out discount cards for ten cents off per gallon during the summer.
This is the second year for the Circle K Fuel Day, as it’s being celebrated at over 5,000 locations across the Country.
Find your local Circle K location below.
Circle K, 35472 DATE PALM DR
CATHEDRAL CITY
Circle K, 68990 RAMON RD
CATHEDRAL CITY
Circle K, 68258 RAMON RD
CATHEDRAL CITY
Circle K, 73010 RAMON RD
THOUSAND PALMS
Circle K, 44775 SAN PABLO AVE
PALM DESERT
Circle K, 75000 GERALD FORD DR
PALM DESERT
Circle K, 2796 N PALM CANYON DR
PALM SPRINGS
Circle K, 78005 COUNTRY CLUB DR
PALM DESERT
Circle K, 78364 US HWY 111
LA QUINTA
Circle K, 78110 CALLE TAMPICO
LA QUINTA
Circle K, 79985 HWY 111
INDIO
Circle K, 82061 AVE 42
INDIO