Cooling Centers Set To Open June 1st

As we start to see warmer temperatures outside, having access to air conditioning isn’t just a luxury, it’s a lifesaver.

That’s why many organizations across the county open cooling centers during the summer.

Almost every city in the Coachella Valley has a Cooling Center, open five days a week and to anybody who walks-in.

“We welcome anybody that has issues with their house air conditioning problems, children. “It’s too expensive to have your AC on all day.” says Maria Arcos, the Coordinator for the Coachella Senior Center.

Starting June 1st, the center will welcome senior residents in need of air conditioning during the brutal summer months.

“We welcome them here, nobody asks them any questions…. As long as they are 55 and over, we don’t get the identification of anybody. They can be here as long as they want…” Arcos says.

Seniors are able to enjoy cool temperatures while participating in multiple different activities, from card games, to pool, to karaoke singing on Tuesdays.

“They enjoy, they come in and use the exercise equipment till they wish to leave. We serve food, have lunch with snacks and we recommend coming in from which the hours that are the most hot are from ten to three o’clock…”

Across the county, not only are daytime cooling centers preparing to open, but overnight centers are doing the same, providing relief for unhoused residents.

“Well, the temperatures are outrageous enough, you know? I was saying that seniors have a lot of issues with their utility bills which they also pay here. We have a lot of seniors that have to now take care of grandkids which is a lot for them.”

Overall, locals are happy that these centers are available for them to use.

“For us, it’s really important that we have the cooling centers because it’s a way of gathering and staying out of the elements, you know, it’s going to get 120 degrees, not too long, not too far from now.” says Gabriel Hernandez, a Coachella resident.

As of now, the Coachella Senior Center is open five days a week from 7:30 in the morning to 5:30 in the afternoon.

For more information about overnight cooling centers, please visit https://capriverside.org