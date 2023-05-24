Five-Vehicle Collision on I-15 Injures One, Disrupts Traffic

LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) – A five-vehicle wreck Wednesday on Interstate 15 in Lake Elsinore left one person injured and blocked traffic.

The chain collision happened at about 12:20 p.m. on southbound I-15, just north of Railroad Canyon Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The agency said a Nissan Pathfinder SUV, Nissan Sentra, Ford F-250 pickup, Toyota Tacoma pickup and a Toyota sedan impacted in the fast lane, but the specific circumstances behind the wreck were not available.

Pieces flew off of several vehicles and landed in lanes, the CHP said.

An off-duty police officer directed the victims to move their vehicles into the center median for safety. Only one vehicle sustained major damage, according to reports from the scene.

The southbound fast lane was shut down by CHP officers. All other lanes remained open.

Riverside County Fire Department crews reached the location within a few minutes and found one motorist with minor injuries. The others did not require medical attention.

The injured victim was taken to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar for treatment.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.

