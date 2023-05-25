Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises for Seventh Time in Eight Days

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Thursday for the seventh time in eight days, increasing three-tenths of a cent to $4.779.

The average price has risen 2.7 cents over the past eight days, including four-tenths of a cent Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It rose five consecutive days, dropped a half-cent Tuesday and resumed increasing Wednesday.

The average price is 2.4 cents more than one week ago but 6.2 cents less than one month ago and $1.201 lower than one year ago. It has dropped $1.594 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average rose 1.3 cents to $3.574, one day after a 1.8- cent increase, its largest since a 2.4-cent increase April 13. It is 3.8 cents more than one week ago but 8.2 cents less than one month ago and $1.025 lower than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.442 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

