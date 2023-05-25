Oscar De La Hoya donates $30k to Lee Espinoza’s boxing club

Oscar De La Hoya continues to show his support for the next generation of boxers to hit the ring right here in the Coachella Valley.

During the Rocha vs. Young final press conference on Thursday, the CEO and chairman of Golden Boy Promotions presented Lee Espinoza and his Coachella Valley Boxing Club a $30,000 check aimed at helping support the local rising athletes and ensure they have the equipment and tools they need to chasing their dreams.

Our Tali Letoi caught up with both of them to talk about what this means for the next generation.