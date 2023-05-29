Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises For 11th Time in 12 Days

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Monday for the 11th time in 12 days, increasing four-tenths of a cent to $4.826, its highest amount since April 28.

The average price has risen 7.4 cents over the past 12 days, including 1 cent Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It rose five consecutive days, dropped a half-cent Tuesday and resumed increasing Wednesday.

The average price is 4.9 cents more than one week ago, four-tenths of a cent higher than one month ago and $1.197 lower than one year ago. It has dropped $1.547 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The increases are expected to continue because of refinery issues, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

The average price is the second-highest on Memorial Day, behind only the $6.031 average in 2022.

The national average price rose four-tenths of a cent to $3.582, one day after dropping one-tenth of a cent. It is 4.2 cents more than one week ago but 3.3 cents less than one month ago and $1.028 lower than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.434 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14. It is also at the second-highest amount for a Memorial Day, behind only the $4.619 average in 2022.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

