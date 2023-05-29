Billie Eilish hits back at criticism over her more feminine fashion choices

(CNN) — Billie Eilish is taking on critics who apparently have an issue with how her style has evolved over the years.

The 21-year-old Grammy-award winner posted a series of photos to her Instagram stories over the weekend and wrote, “I spent the first 5 years of my career getting absolutely OBLITERATED by you fools for being boy ish and dressing how i did & constantly being told i’d be hotter if i acted like a woman.

“Now when i feel comfortable enough to wear anything remotely feminine or fitting, i CHANGED and am a sellout,” the caption over a photo of herself continued. “And ‘what happened to her’ ‘OMG it’s not the same Billie she’s just like the rest’ blah blah blah.”

Eilish went on to call out the “true idiots” and “bozos.”

“Let women exist!” she added.

Eilish followed up with more postings.

“FUN FACT! did you know that woman are multifaceted!!!!!??? shocking right?? believe it or not women could be interested in multiple things,” she wrote.

“Also that femininity does not equal weakness???!!!! omg?! insane right? who knew,” she added. “And also totally unheard of and insane to want to express yourself differently at different times.”

Eilish told Elle magazine in 2021 that she lost 100,000 social media followers after she shared a different look.

“People hold on to these memories and have an attachment,” she told the publication. “But it’s very dehumanizing.”

