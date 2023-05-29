Firebirds Free Viewing Parties set for Western Conference Finals Away Games

Talialaina Letoi

The Firebirds are looking to continue their perfect streak against the Milwaukee Admirals on the road in the Western Conference Finals.

Here in the Valley, The Firebirds are holding free viewing parties at Spotlight 29 Casino for Games 3 through 6, if a Game 6 is necessary.

Puck Drop is at 4pm PT but the doors open at 3pm!

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo