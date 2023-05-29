Firebirds Free Viewing Parties set for Western Conference Finals Away Games

The Firebirds are looking to continue their perfect streak against the Milwaukee Admirals on the road in the Western Conference Finals.

Here in the Valley, The Firebirds are holding free viewing parties at Spotlight 29 Casino for Games 3 through 6, if a Game 6 is necessary.

Puck Drop is at 4pm PT but the doors open at 3pm!