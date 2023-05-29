Two Males Wounded in Riverside Shooting

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Two males were rushed to a hospital Sunday after they were shot in a neighborhood east of the Escondido (215) Freeway in Riverside.

The shooting occurred around 5:10 p.m. in the 3500 block of Chicago Avenue, near Linden Street, Riverside police Officer Ryan Railsback told City News Service.

The ages and conditions of the victims, suspects and motive for the shooting were not immediately available, Railsback said.

Detectives were investigating at the scene and the public was urged to avoid the area, which is a mixture of apartment complexes and commercial properties.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.