AHL Western Conference Finals: Firebirds fall on road to Milwaukee Admirals

Talialaina Letoi

The Coachella Valley Firebirds struggle to answer in the final period of Game 3 and fall to the Milwaukee Admirals on the road, the final score 1-3.

The first and only goal of the night for the Firebirds was netted by fourth pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Shane Wright.

The Firebirds still hold a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference Finals.

Game 4 is slated for Thursday in Milwaukee. Puck drop is at 5pm local time!

