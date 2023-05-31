One Killed, One Wounded in Attack on Riverside’s Eastside

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Riverside police Wednesday were seeking the public’s help identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a double shooting that left one person dead.

The attack happened shortly after 5 p.m. Sunday in the area of Chicago Avenue and Linden Street, in the city’s Eastside neighborhood, according to the Riverside Police Department.

Officer Ryan Railsback said a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man were shot, though the circumstances were unclear.

Both victims were taken to Riverside Community Hospital for treatment. The 18-year-old victim, whose identity was not released, died that night.

The teenager, also not identified, was in stable condition Wednesday and expected to recover from his wounds.

A possible motive was not disclosed.

The Eastside area has been plagued by gang-related violence in the past.

Anyone with information regarding the attack was asked to contact the police department’s Robbery-Homicide Unit at 951-353-7103, or submit details anonymously via rpdtips@riversideCA.gov.

