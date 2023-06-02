Lizzo to Close Out 2nd Leg of `The Special 2our’ Friday evening at Acrisure Arena

PALM DESERT (CNS) – Lizzo will close out the second leg of her “The Special 2our” Friday evening with special guest Latto at Acrisure Arena.

The Primetime Emmy- and four-time Grammy-winning artist is set to take the stage at 8 p.m. Friday at 75702 Varner Road. Limited tickets are can be found at acrisurearena.com/event/lizzo/.

“Coming off her Emmy Award win for Outstanding Competition Program and her VMAs Video for Good Award for `About Damn Time’ (which reached number one on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart and the top 10 in 12 other countries), her most recent album Special peaked at number two on the US Billboard 200 chart,” arena officials said in a statement.

Her tour — which will consist of five legs — began Sept. 23, 2022, and is set to conclude July 30.

The 35-year-old singer’s 17-date second North American leg of her 2022 “The Special 2our” — which featured performances in 12 states and in Canada — will come to an end Friday in Palm Desert, according to venue officials.

Attendees are encouraged to purchase parking tickets for the event in advance, venue officials said. Parking spots in the venue’s Main Lot are sold out, but tickets are available at a lower price for the overflow lot at Xavier College Preparatory High School.

Ticket-holders can begin lining up starting at 6 p.m., though water services, shade, and restrooms will not be available until the doors open at 7 p.m., according to venue officials.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.