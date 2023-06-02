Sexual Assault Suspect Arrested in Temecula

TEMECULA (CNS) – A 30-year-old man suspected of sexual assault in Temecula and Mojave County, Arizona, was arrested Thursday, deputies said.

The Southwest Sheriff’s Station responded to the 44000 block of Pechanga Parkway at around 8:55 p.m. on May 20 to a report about a sexual assault that allegedly occurred in the area, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect, Joseph Edward Labastida of Temecula, allegedly fled the scene moments before deputies arrived. Deputies conducted an investigation, gathering leads from the community regarding the alleged assault; and Labastida was located and arrested near Temecula Parkway and La Paz Road.

He was booked into custody at the Cois Byrd Detention Center on suspicion of felony sexual assault charges, according to the department.

The investigation also revealed that Labastida is also wanted for sexual assault charges in Mojave County, Arizona.

Anyone with information about the alleged assaults was urged to contact Investigator Gouvion at 951-696-3000.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.