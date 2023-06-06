Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops for Fourth Day in a Row

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped 1.1 cents Tuesday to $4.822, the fourth decrease in a row.

The average price is 1.3 cents less than one week ago but 4.1 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.391 less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.551 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price also dropped seven-tenths of a cent, to $3.545. It is 3.4 cents less than one week ago, two-tenths of a cent less than one month ago and $1.32 lower than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.471 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

