Man Arrested in Series of Vandalism Incidents in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A 28-year-old man was behind bars Tuesday for allegedly smashing a series of windows in the downtown Palm Springs area.

Ernest Wildon Mecca of Redding in Shasta County was arrested early Monday in Palm Springs on suspicion of vandalism, possession of unlawful paraphernalia and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

“Palm Springs Police learned of a series of window smash vandalisms in the downtown area,” police said in a statement. “An unidentified person destroyed windows using rocks, at various downtown Palm Springs establishments.”

Officers quickly identified and arrested Mecca for allegedly vandalizing Johannes and Division Menswear, according to police. Other vandalized businesses included Fudge and Chocolates, Grand Central, and Salon 119 Beauty and Spa.

Mecca was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio on $10,000 bail.

“Investigators are working to establish potential links between Mecca and the other acts of vandalism that transpired in the same vicinity,” police said in a statement. “Police will thoroughly investigate acts of vandalism and fully prosecute those who commit these acts.”

Anyone with information on the vandalized business, including video surveillance that could aid in the investigation, was asked to contact PSPD Detective Matt Steed at 760-323-8157.

