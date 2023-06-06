Palm Springs Art Museum to Host Summer Party to Celebrate Exhibitions

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Art Museum will host a Summer Party on Saturday to celebrate three current exhibitions and the opening of a new one.

The 21-and-over event will be held from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the museum’s main building, 101 Museum Drive, according to the Palm Springs Art Museum. A members-only reception will be held at 6 p.m.

“Attire is `Summer Maximalism’ and attendees are encouraged to create over-the-top and out-of-the-box, bold summer looks,” museum officials wrote in a statement. “The more prints, volume, colors, and textures, the better!”

The night will feature adult face painting, a cash bar, crafted cocktails, specialty appetizers and DJs Dxsko, Gingee, Olea and Anastazja. Bar One will offer the cash bar with drinks and cocktails featuring specialty appetizers by Chef Gabriel Woo, G’z Modern Creations will be in charge of the face paintings, and burlesque artist Miss dd Starr will offer a live performance.

The exhibitions set to be highlighted throughout the night are “So Many Songs We Have Yet to Play: Gifts of Donna MacMillan,” “Meditations in Glass” and “Tajh Rust Reflections,” along with a new exhibition, “Mythopoetics: Symbols and Stories,” which is set to open Sunday, museum officials said.

The new exhibition features work incorporating mythologies, iconographies and cultural codes of 10 artists from Southern California.

Tickets for the event, which cost $25, as well as more information about the other exhibitions and performances can be found at psmuseum.org/events/summer-party-2023.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.