Firebirds hold practice and weigh in on matchup ahead of Game 1 of Calder Cup Finals

One more sleep until the Coachella Valley Firebirds go head-to-head with the Hershey Bears in Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals.

Both teams held practice ahead of the big game Thursday night at Acrisure Arena. But it will feel a lot different Thursday night after puck drop.

The roster is stacked with talent from top to bottom — and from the rookies to the vets. In his first year, Ryker Evans calls it special says the experience has been fun so far.

"I'm just trying to soak it all in." Headed to the Calder Cup Finals your rookie year has to be special. Ryker Evans seems to think so too.

Meantime, veteran forward Andrew Poturalski has had a record year. After being injured and expected to be out past the playoffs, Poturalski quickly recovered and made an early return as well as an instant impact.

"We're a confident group in there like we have been all year and this series should be no different." 2x Calder Cup Winner Andrew Poturalski is excited to reach AHL's biggest stage again, this time with the Firebirds.

Monday, the Firebirds sealed the deal against the Milwaukee Admirals and were crowned Western Conference Champions.

The ‘Best in the West’ now looks to make a statement as they open up the Calder Cup Finals series at home for games 1 and 2.

The Firebirds, also the newest team in the AHL, will now face the league’s oldest franchise. The Hershey Bears also have 11 Calder Cups under their belt but this is the first time they’ll be facing a California team on the league’s biggest stage.

The two go head-to-head Thursday night at 7pm.