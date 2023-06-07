Man Targets MoVal Stores in Back-to-Back Robberies

MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – A man held up two businesses inside of an hour Wednesday in Moreno Valley, but he eluded capture.

The first armed robbery occurred shortly after 1 a.m. at a convenience store in the 16000 block of Perris Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Don Atkinson said the suspect approached the clerk and brandished a handgun, demanding money.

“The suspect fled the location on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash,” Atkinson said.

The victim called 911, and deputies reached the store minutes later, initiating an investigation. According to the sergeant, as they were gathering details, an additional armed robbery was reported about 1:40 a.m. at a convenience store in the 13000 block of Perris, roughly three miles to the north.

“The suspect was identified as the same suspect from the earlier robbery,” Atkinson said. “There were no items successfully taken from the second armed robbery. The suspect fled northbound on foot.”

Deputies scoured the area, but were unable to locate him.

No one was injured in either holdup.

Atkinson said that the suspect was wearing a white hoodie sweatshirt, with a navy blue shirt pulled over it, black pants and white Croc-type footwear. He was additionally wearing a blue surgical mask to conceal his identity.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s Moreno Valley station at 951-486-6700.

