Calder Cup Finals: Firebirds host Bears for Game 1

The Firebirds hit the ice for Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals against the Hershey Bears inside Acrisure Arena. It’s a battle of the oldest in the AHL and the newest.

Despite the difference, these two are both tough and fast teams. Our Tali Letoi and Tim O’Brien have our Firebirds vs. Bears matchup preview.