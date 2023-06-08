Police Seek Public’s Help in Finding Vehicle Suspected in HitRun in Indio

INDIO (CNS) – Police Thursday sought public help to find a suspect vehicle that allegedly hit a pedestrian and dragged a shopping cart over the weekend.

Officers responded around 9:15 p.m. Sunday to the intersection of King Street and Saidy Avenue to a report of a pedestrian down in the roadway, according to the Indio Police Department.

Police said that the department’s traffic division canvassed the area for surveillance footage of the incident and identified the suspect vehicle involved in the collision.

The suspect vehicle is described as a “newer model Toyota Tacoma access cab with black running boards (and) front-end damage consistent with hitting a pedestrian and dragging a shopping cart,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the collision was asked to contact Officer Yuhas at 760-625-7954 or at jyuhas@indiopd.org.

