Six-Day Streak of Dropping Average Riverside County Gas Prices Ends

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A streak of six consecutive decreases to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County totaling 3.3 cents ended Thursday with an increase of 1.5 cents to $4.835.

The average price is 1.8 cents less than one week ago and $1.434 lower than one year ago but 5.5 cents more than one month ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.538 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The streak of decreases followed a run of 14 increases in 15 days totaling 10.1 cents.

The national average price rose for the second consecutive day following an eight-day streak of decreases totaling 3.7 cents, increasing 1.1 cents to $3.564. It is 1 cent less than one week ago and $1.391 lower than one year ago but 2.7 cents more than one month ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.452 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

