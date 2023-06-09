Man Allegedly Stabs Teen During Altercation in MoVal

MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – A 19-year-old man was arrested Friday for allegedly stabbing a teenager during an altercation at a Moreno Valley residence.

Geraldy Diaz of Moreno Valley was taken into custody shortly before 1 a.m. at Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley, where he went to seek treatment after injuring his hand during the alleged attack.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, Diaz and a 17- year-old Perris boy, whose identity was not disclosed, were involved in a dispute about 12:20 a.m. in the 24000 block of JFK Drive, near Heacock Street.

Sheriff’s officials said that during the confrontation, the suspect allegedly grabbed a sharp-edged object — the exact type wasn’t specified — and stabbed the teen multiple times, inflicting mostly minor wounds.

Witnesses called 911, and Diaz allegedly fled the location.

According to the sheriff’s department, patrol deputies reached the scene minutes later and were gathering information when they were alerted to a person seeking treatment at the hospital for a severe laceration to one of his hands.

Deputies went to the medical center and questioned the patient, Diaz, determining that he had suffered the injury while allegedly stabbing the boy, officials said.

He was arrested but not booked into jail because of the wound to his hand. Once he is medically cleared, he will be booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, authorities said.

A possible motive for the alleged attack was not provided.

The teen was hospitalized for treatment of non-life-threatening wounds.

Background information on Diaz was unavailable.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.