Pedestrian Fatally Hit on 91 Freeway in Riverside

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A pedestrian was fatally struck Monday when he ran in front of a tractor-trailer on the Riverside (91) Freeway, prompting a partial closure of the corridor.

The fatality occurred about 12:30 p.m. on the eastbound 91 at Tyler Street in Riverside, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, identified only as a man, darted across the eastbound side of the freeway, making it across at least one lane before he was hit by the big rig, according to the CHP.

Witnesses told the CHP the trucker slammed on his brakes, locking them, when he saw the pedestrian in front of him, but he was unable to bring the semi to a stop in time.

Riverside Fire Department crews reached the location minutes later and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

The trucker wasn’t injured, and no other vehicles were involved.

The CHP shut down three of four eastbound traffic lanes for a preliminary investigation that was still underway as of 2 p.m.

A SigAlert was issued shortly before 1 p.m. as a result of the closure and ensuing miles-long traffic jam.

Lanes were expected to be reopened by 3 p.m.

