Blaze Erupts in Storage Complex West of Hemet, Damaging Units

HEMET (CNS) – A fire erupted Tuesday in a storage complex west of Hemet, burning multiple units before crews gained the upper hand.

The non-injury blaze was reported at 3:15 p.m. in the 42000 block of Highway 74, near Winchester Road, in the unincorporated community of Green Acres, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said engine crews from the county and the Hemet Fire Department were sent to the location and encountered flames in two to three units.

Firefighters prevented the flames from spreading to surrounding vegetation and stopped the blaze from extending throughout the entire complex.

As of 4 p.m., crews were making steady progress containing the fire.

There was no immediate word on a possible cause.

