Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival Announces 2024 Advance Sale Info, Dates

INDIO (CNS) – The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival Monday announced advance sale information and the dates for next year’s music festival.

The festival will be held the weekends of April 12 to 14, 2024, and April 19 to 21, 2024, according to a statement from festival officials. The advance sale, which can be accessed by registering at prereg.coachella.com/, will begin at 11 a.m. Friday.

General admission for the festival will start at $499 for each weekend, while VIP festival passes will start at $1,069 for each weekend, festival officials said. Additional information about different tier prices, camping bundles, shuttle passes and more can be found at https://www.coachella.com/passes#festival-passes.

With the advance sale, passes can be purchased with a payment plan starting with $99 Friday and the rest split into six monthly payments through December.

“Pay over time for peace of mind, and the thought of knowing you’ll be in the desert soon,” festival officials said in a statement.

Information about bundle festival passes with local resort accommodations along with Any Line Shuttle transportation can be found at valleymusictravel.com/.

