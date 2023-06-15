Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops for Second Day in a Row

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped 1.1 cents Thursday to $4.829, a day after it dropped 1.3 cents.

The average price is six-tenths of a cent less than one week ago, 6.8 cents higher than one month ago and $1.50 less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.544 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped two-tenths of a cent to $3.589, a day after decreasing one-tenth of a cent. It has risen 4.4 cents over the past nine days.

The national average price is 2.5 cents higher than one week ago, 5.4 cents more than one month ago but $1.425 less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.435 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

