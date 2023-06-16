CHP: Pedestrian Crossed in Front of Pickup, Causing Fatal Impact

ANZA (CNS) – A pedestrian who was struck and killed on Highway 79 in Anza crossed in front of a pickup truck without warning and was hit, authorities said Friday.

The man was fatally injured about 2:35 p.m. Thursday on the northbound side of the two-lane corridor, just north of Highway 371, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officer Mike Lassig said that the victim, whose identity has not been confirmed, started across the highway from the west dirt shoulder, heading eastbound, where there is no crosswalk, just as a 2015 Ford F-150 pickup truck was approaching from the south.

The pickup driver, identified only as a 64-year-old Temecula man, was going roughly 30 mph when the victim suddenly appeared in his path.

“The driver was unable to avoid the pedestrian, causing the pickup’s front end to collide into him,” Lassig said.

The motorist, who was not hurt, immediately stopped.

Riverside County Fire Department crews reached the location just before 3 p.m. and pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene.

The highway was partially blocked for several hours while a preliminary investigation was conducted.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the CHP Temecula office at 951-506-2000.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.