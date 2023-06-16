“Never Have I Ever” Cast Talks Final Season

Mindy Kaling’s “Never Have I Ever” is finishing its run with a big bang!  The fourth and final season is as fun, charming and honest and definitely my favorite.

I spent some time with Ramona Young (Eleanor), Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola), Poorna Jagannathan (Dr. Nalini aka Devi’s mom) and Richa Moorjani (Kamala).  We spoke about the impact of “Never Have I Ever.”

The fourth and final season of “Never Have I Ever” is now out on Netflix.

See our interview below.  For our complete look at “Never Have I Ever,” click here.

