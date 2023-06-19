2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: Full List of Films

Here’s the full list of films you can find at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

1341 Frames of Love and War

1946: The Mistranslation That Shifted Culture

80 for Brady

Ajoomma

Alcarràs

Alice, Darling

All Quiet on the Western Front

All That Breathes

All The Beauty and the Bloodshed

Anxious Nation

Argentina, 1985

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe

The Art of Eating: The Life of M.F.K. Fisher

Back Then

The Banshees of Inisherin

Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths

The Beasts

Beautiful Beings

Before, Now & Then

Bella

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Blanquita

The Blue Caftan

Body Parts

Born in Chicago

Broker

Burning Days

Butterfly in the Sky

Butterfly Vision

Cairo Conspiracy

Casa Susanna

The Caviar Connection

Chevalier

Chile ‘76

Cinema Sabaya

Close

A Compassionate Spy

Concerned Citizen

Corsage

Crows Are White

The Damned Don’t Cry

Darkling

Decision to Leave

Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of the Midnight Cowboy

Dirty Difficult Dangerous

Don’t Worry Darling

Driving Madeleine

Eismayer

Emily

EO

Esther Newton Made Me Gay

Eternal Spring

Freaks Out

God Save The Queens

Golden Years

The Grab

Greener Pastures

Gyeong-ah’s Daughter

The Happiest Man in the World

Haute Couture

Hilma

Holy Spider

How to Blow Up a Pipeline

Huesera

I Have Electric Dreams

I Like It Here

II Boemo

Joyland

The Judgment

Juniper

Kalev

Klondike

Lakota Nation vs. United States

Last Film Show

Lift

Linoleum

Liquor Store Dreams

Living

The Lost King

Love According to Dalva

Lullaby

Mama Bears

A Man Called Otto

Mars One

Max, Min, and Meowzaki

Mediterranean Fever

Melchior the Apothecary

Moving On

My Emptiness and I

My Neighbor Adolf

My Sailor, My Love

Nelly & Nadine

Next Sohee

No Bears

Nostalgia

Of an Age

Of Medicine and Miracles

One Fine Morning

The Origin of Evil

Our Father, the Devil

Punch

The Quiet Girl

R.M.N.

Racist Trees

Return to Seoul

Revoir Paris

Riceboy Sleeps

Roberta

Saint Omer

Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams

Shot in the Arm

Simone: Woman of the Century

Snow and the Bear

Somewhere in Queens

The Son

Split at the Root

Stonewalling

The Storyteller

Subject

Sublime

The Substitute

Susie Searches

Talia’s Journey

The Thief Collector

To Kill a Tiger

Tori and Lokita

Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb

Under the Fig Trees

Utama

Victim

Viking

War Sailor

The Whale

Where Life Begins

Winter Boy

Without Her

The Word

World War III

You Can Live Forever

You Won’t Be Alone

For more information on these films and the Palm Springs International Film Festival, go to https://www.psfilmfest.org/.