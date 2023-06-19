2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: Full List of Films

Pristine Villarreal

Here’s the full list of films you can find at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival. 

  • 1341 Frames of Love and War
  • 1946: The Mistranslation That Shifted Culture 
  • 80 for Brady
  • Ajoomma
  • Alcarràs 
  • Alice, Darling
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • All That Breathes
  • All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • Anxious Nation
  • Argentina, 1985
  • Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe
  • The Art of Eating: The Life of M.F.K. Fisher
  • Back Then
  • The Banshees of Inisherin 
  • Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths
  • The Beasts
  • Beautiful Beings
  • Before, Now & Then
  • Bella
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Blanquita
  • The Blue Caftan
  • Body Parts
  • Born in Chicago
  • Broker
  • Burning Days
  • Butterfly in the Sky
  • Butterfly Vision
  • Cairo Conspiracy
  • Casa Susanna
  • The Caviar Connection
  • Chevalier
  • Chile ‘76
  • Cinema Sabaya 
  • Close
  • A Compassionate Spy
  • Concerned Citizen
  • Corsage
  • Crows Are White
  • The Damned Don’t Cry
  • Darkling
  • Decision to Leave
  • Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of the Midnight Cowboy
  • Dirty Difficult Dangerous
  • Don’t Worry Darling
  • Driving Madeleine
  • Eismayer
  • Emily
  • EO
  • Esther Newton Made Me Gay
  • Eternal Spring
  • Freaks Out
  • God Save The Queens
  • Golden Years
  • The Grab
  • Greener Pastures
  • Gyeong-ah’s Daughter
  • The Happiest Man in the World
  • Haute Couture
  • Hilma
  • Holy Spider
  • How to Blow Up a Pipeline
  • Huesera
  • I Have Electric Dreams
  • I Like It Here
  • II Boemo
  • Joyland
  • The Judgment
  • Juniper
  • Kalev
  • Klondike
  • Lakota Nation vs. United States
  • Last Film Show
  • Lift
  • Linoleum
  • Liquor Store Dreams
  • Living
  • The Lost King
  • Love According to Dalva
  • Lullaby
  • Mama Bears
  • A Man Called Otto
  • Mars One
  • Max, Min, and Meowzaki
  • Mediterranean Fever
  • Melchior the Apothecary
  • Moving On
  • My Emptiness and I
  • My Neighbor Adolf
  • My Sailor, My Love
  • Nelly & Nadine
  • Next Sohee
  • No Bears
  • Nostalgia
  • Of an Age
  • Of Medicine and Miracles
  • One Fine Morning
  • The Origin of Evil
  • Our Father, the Devil
  • Punch
  • The Quiet Girl
  • R.M.N.
  • Racist Trees
  • Return to Seoul
  • Revoir Paris
  • Riceboy Sleeps
  • Roberta
  • Saint Omer
  • Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams
  • Shot in the Arm
  • Simone: Woman of the Century
  • Snow and the Bear
  • Somewhere in Queens
  • The Son
  • Split at the Root
  • Stonewalling
  • The Storyteller
  • Subject
  • Sublime
  • The Substitute
  • Susie Searches
  • Talia’s Journey
  • The Thief Collector
  • To Kill a Tiger
  • Tori and Lokita
  • Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb
  • Under the Fig Trees
  • Utama
  • Victim
  • Viking
  • War Sailor
  • The Whale
  • Where Life Begins
  • Winter Boy
  • Without Her
  • The Word
  • World War III
  • You Can Live Forever
  • You Won’t Be Alone 

For more information on these films and the Palm Springs International Film Festival, go to https://www.psfilmfest.org/.

