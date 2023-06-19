2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: Full List of Films

Here’s the full list of films you can find at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival.
- 1341 Frames of Love and War
- 1946: The Mistranslation That Shifted Culture
- 80 for Brady
- Ajoomma
- Alcarràs
- Alice, Darling
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- All That Breathes
- All The Beauty and the Bloodshed
- Anxious Nation
- Argentina, 1985
- Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe
- The Art of Eating: The Life of M.F.K. Fisher
- Back Then
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths
- The Beasts
- Beautiful Beings
- Before, Now & Then
- Bella
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Blanquita
- The Blue Caftan
- Body Parts
- Born in Chicago
- Broker
- Burning Days
- Butterfly in the Sky
- Butterfly Vision
- Cairo Conspiracy
- Casa Susanna
- The Caviar Connection
- Chevalier
- Chile ‘76
- Cinema Sabaya
- Close
- A Compassionate Spy
- Concerned Citizen
- Corsage
- Crows Are White
- The Damned Don’t Cry
- Darkling
- Decision to Leave
- Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of the Midnight Cowboy
- Dirty Difficult Dangerous
- Don’t Worry Darling
- Driving Madeleine
- Eismayer
- Emily
- EO
- Esther Newton Made Me Gay
- Eternal Spring
- Freaks Out
- God Save The Queens
- Golden Years
- The Grab
- Greener Pastures
- Gyeong-ah’s Daughter
- The Happiest Man in the World
- Haute Couture
- Hilma
- Holy Spider
- How to Blow Up a Pipeline
- Huesera
- I Have Electric Dreams
- I Like It Here
- II Boemo
- Joyland
- The Judgment
- Juniper
- Kalev
- Klondike
- Lakota Nation vs. United States
- Last Film Show
- Lift
- Linoleum
- Liquor Store Dreams
- Living
- The Lost King
- Love According to Dalva
- Lullaby
- Mama Bears
- A Man Called Otto
- Mars One
- Max, Min, and Meowzaki
- Mediterranean Fever
- Melchior the Apothecary
- Moving On
- My Emptiness and I
- My Neighbor Adolf
- My Sailor, My Love
- Nelly & Nadine
- Next Sohee
- No Bears
- Nostalgia
- Of an Age
- Of Medicine and Miracles
- One Fine Morning
- The Origin of Evil
- Our Father, the Devil
- Punch
- The Quiet Girl
- R.M.N.
- Racist Trees
- Return to Seoul
- Revoir Paris
- Riceboy Sleeps
- Roberta
- Saint Omer
- Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams
- Shot in the Arm
- Simone: Woman of the Century
- Snow and the Bear
- Somewhere in Queens
- The Son
- Split at the Root
- Stonewalling
- The Storyteller
- Subject
- Sublime
- The Substitute
- Susie Searches
- Talia’s Journey
- The Thief Collector
- To Kill a Tiger
- Tori and Lokita
- Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb
- Under the Fig Trees
- Utama
- Victim
- Viking
- War Sailor
- The Whale
- Where Life Begins
- Winter Boy
- Without Her
- The Word
- World War III
- You Can Live Forever
- You Won’t Be Alone
