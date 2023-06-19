Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops Slightly

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped one-tenth of a cent Monday to $4.817, a day after it rose one-tenth of a cent.

The average price is 3.5 cents less than one week ago and $1.489 lower than one year ago but 5.1 cents more than one month ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.556 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose two-tenths of a cent to $3.578, a day after it dropped one-tenth of a cent, its sixth consecutive decreases. It has dropped 1.6 cents over the past seven days.

The national average price is $1.405 lower than one year ago but 3.7 cents more than one month ago. It has dropped $1.442 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14. 2022.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo