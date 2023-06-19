Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops Slightly

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped one-tenth of a cent Monday to $4.817, a day after it rose one-tenth of a cent.

The average price is 3.5 cents less than one week ago and $1.489 lower than one year ago but 5.1 cents more than one month ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.556 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose two-tenths of a cent to $3.578, a day after it dropped one-tenth of a cent, its sixth consecutive decreases. It has dropped 1.6 cents over the past seven days.

The national average price is $1.405 lower than one year ago but 3.7 cents more than one month ago. It has dropped $1.442 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14. 2022.

