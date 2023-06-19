Controlled Burn Eliminates Over 100 Acres Around Lake Skinner

WINCHESTER (CNS) – A controlled burn on the perimeter of Lake Skinner in Winchester was completed Monday without complications, resulting in the elimination of more than 100 acres of excess vegetation.

The operation was conducted between 6 a.m. and noon north of Borel Road and west of Warren Road, with dozens of firefighters participating, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

According to the agency, said a total 109 acres was scorched before winds began picking up in the area, at which time the prescribed burn concluded.

At least one Cal Fire water-dropping helicopter was stationed at the location in a stand-by capacity.

The fire department coordinated with the county Regional Park & Open Space District to burn off the overgrowth. Officials said the operation was intended to restore habitat for the burrowing owl, L.A. pocket mouse, San Diego pocket mouse, Stephens’ kangaroo rat and the San Diego black-tailed rabbit.

Additional vegetation management burns are scheduled in the future, as weather conditions permit.

The California Highway Patrol and other agencies received a few 911 calls related to wildfire concerns because of drift smoke visible from the burn site.

