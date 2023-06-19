OUR DESERT PAST: TWIN PALMS

Ceci Partridge

If you’re a fan of architecture, there’s a section of Palm Springs that you’re going to want to see.

Join NBC Palm Springs Steve Sumrall as he takes you on a tour of the neighborhood known as Twin Palms in this edition of Our Desert Past.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo