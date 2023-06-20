Motorist Shot, Wounded in Confrontation with Deputy in Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) – A motorist who allegedly brandished a pistol at a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy was shot in Lake Elsinore, authorities said Tuesday.

The non-fatal shooting occurred at about 11:30 p.m. Monday in a residential area near the intersection of Baker Street and Bromley Avenue, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Sgt. Wenndy Brito Gonzalez.

She said a patrol deputy stopped to check unspecified activity in a vehicle, and as he approached the car, the occupant “produced a handgun.”

The deputy reacted by opening fire, hitting the suspect at least once, according to Gonzalez.

The lawman was not injured.

The motorist, whose identity was not disclosed, was taken to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar for treatment and was in stable condition Tuesday.

Gonzalez said the deputy, whom she declined to identify, was placed on paid administrative leave pending further investigation by the sheriff’s Force Investigation Detail, supervised by the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office.

