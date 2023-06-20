Woman Sustains Minor Injuries After Falling in Palm Springs Hiking Trail

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A woman was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after she fell in a hiking trail in Palm Springs Tuesday.

American Medical Response personnel and firefighters responded to the Tahquitz Canyon area Tuesday morning to a report of a fall victim with a head injury, according to the Palm Springs Fire Department.

After arriving to the scene, fire crews and AMR personnel hiked down with the injured woman, fire officials said.

No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo