Desert Duel: NBA is coming to the Desert this Fall

Talialaina Letoi

Professional Basketball is heading to the Coachella Valley later this year.

Acrisure Arena will host the Inaugural Desert Duel featuring the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns, two of the top teams in the Western Conference. The Lakers still have Lebron James on their roster while the Suns just recently acquired Bradley Beal to add to their stacked roster with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

Tickets go on sale Monday, June 26th. Click here for more details on how to get tickets!

