Lakers to Finish Out Pre-Season at Acrisure Arena Oct. 19

PALM DESERT (CNS) – The Los Angeles Lakers announced their 2023-24 pre- season schedule Wednesday, which is set to finish out at Acrisure Arena in October.

The team will kick off its pre-season on the road Oct. 7 against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco, before matching up against the Brooklyn Nets Oct. 9 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Two consecutive home games — against the Golden State Warriors Oct. 13 and the Milwaukee Bucks Oct. 15 — will be held at Crypto.com Arena before the team closes out its pre-season with a game against the Phoenix Suns at Palm Desert’s Acrisure Arena on Oct. 19.

The five pre-season games will be broadcast on SpectrumSportsNet and can be heard on 710-AM ESPNLA, the team’s flagship station, Lakers officials said. They can also be heard in Spanish on KWKW-1330 AM.

Individual game tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday for contests at T-Mobile and Acrisure Arena, while home tickets for the games at Crypto.com Arena are set to go on sale at a later, non-disclosed date, according to Lakers officials. Tickets for Acrisure Arena will be available at ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.