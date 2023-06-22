End of the Road for Firebirds after tough OT loss in Calder Cup Finals

Talialaina Letoi

The Coachella Valley Firebirds battled past regulation against the Hershey Bears in a fiery Game 7 of the Calder Cup Finals, in front of a sold out crowd.

But 60 minutes just weren’t enough for the last two teams standing and with less than four minutes the Bears would find some hope and net the final goal of the season. The Firebirds would come up just one goal short of holding up the Calder Cup.

Although this brought an end to their incredible season, so many fans packed in to root them on after the tough loss on home ice.

 

