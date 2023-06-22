Slight Decrease Extends Run of Dropping Riverside County Average Gas Prices

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped two-tenths of a cent Thursday to $4.808, its eighth decrease in nine days.

The average price has dropped 4.5 cents over the past nine days, including two-tenths of a cent Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 2.1 cents less than one week ago and $1.472 lower than one year ago but 3.1 cents more than one month ago.

The average price has dropped $1.565 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price rose three-tenths of a cent to $3.584, the second consecutive increase following a run of seven decreases in eight days totaling 1.7 cents. It is a half-cent less than one week ago and $1.371 lower than one year ago but 4.4 cents more than one month ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.432 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

