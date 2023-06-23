City Of Desert Hot Springs Launches Pre-Designed ADU Units

As the need for affordable housing grows in Desert Hot Springs, the city is launching a new initiative to promote the construction of Accessory Dwelling Units.

Accessory Dwelling Units also known as ADU’s are an effective option for adding much needed housing within the city, with the costs of a new family home going up.

“It’s a detached dwelling unit that usually sits behind your home or on the side of your home. and it can serve a lot of purposes.” says Erick Becerril, the Community Programs Manager for the City of Desert Hot Springs.

ADU’s have historically been called granny flats, the mother-in-law suite, or casita’s.

“What it is, is it’s another unit where someone can sleep and stay that has all the amenities of a single family residence.”

The small dwelling unit allows for people to either have family or friends, live in the space, or rent it out, using it as another form of income.

“We’re really just trying to figure out ways to create these funding mechanisms for these families, so it helps them as well as they’re growing, they can move their family members into there as they outgrow their home.” Becerril says.

Anyone within the city that owns a single family home is allowed to purchase a unit, the city along with architectural firm YNG have developed a range of pre-approved ADU plans to simplify the process.

“The individual or the person that comes in and wants to build one of these would go online, take a look at the different floor plans that are available to look at, you know, see what’s economical for them to build.” Becerril says.

Most properties within the city are already designed with space for these pre-planned units.

The cost varies from household to household, but the goal for the city is to house as many people as they can.

“What we’re hopeful to see is more residents in our community so that they can have a bed to sleep in and a comfortable, nice home for them.”

The city is hosting two informational workshops at Council Chambers on June 28th in English and July 12th in Spanish at 5 and 6 p.m., to provide further guidance and address any questions or concerns.