Firefighters Battle Fire to Palm Tree Grove Fire in Thermal

(CNS) – Firefighters Friday battled a quarter-acre vegetation fire in a palm tree grove in Thermal.

Fire crews responded at 1:08 p.m. Friday to the 68000 block of Fillmore Street to a report of a vegetation fire, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

“Firefighters are on scene of three palm trees burning in a palm tree grove,” fire officials wrote in a statement. “Additional resources responding.”

By around 2:30 p.m., fire officials reported the mulch and palm tree fire at a quarter-acre. Resources were expected to remain on scene for at least four hours for extensive mop up.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.