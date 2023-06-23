Greater Palm Springs Pride to Host Inaugural Big Gay BBQ Saturday

(CNS) – Greater Palm Springs Pride will host its inaugural summer Pride month celebration “Big Gay BBQ” event Saturday.

The “Be Happy. Love All”-themed event will be held from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday at the Arenas District in Palm Springs, located on Arenas Road between Indian Canyon Road and Calle Encilia, according to Greater Palm Springs Pride.

“The BIG Gay BBQ is a place free from discrimination, where everyone belongs,” organization officials said. “We respect and celebrate the diversity of our communities, including people of all cultural and faith backgrounds, classes, gender or sexual identities, ages and abilities. We are committed to creating a safe and welcoming space for all.”

The evening will feature BBQ vendors, live DJs, outdoor bars, picnic games and KGAY 106.5 Palm Springs Host John Taylor joined by hostess Bella da Ball, who will emcee the night, according to organization officials. Attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in BBQ from Wholy Smoke BBQ and Melos Undisputed Barbeque and special BBQ menu offerings from Blackbook Bar and Kitchen, Deepest Cut Hospitality and Chill Bar.

More information, including ticket availability for the event, can be found at pspride.org/biggaybbq.

