Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops for 12th Time in 13 Days

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Monday for the 12th time in the last 13 days, falling a half-cent to $4.776, a day after it decreased six-tenths of a cent.

The average price has dropped 7.7 cents over the past 13 days, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It is 4.1 cents less than one week ago, nine-tenths of a cent more than one month ago, and $1.47 less than one year ago.

The average price has dropped $1.597 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5.

The national average price dropped one-tenth of a cent to $3.573. It is a half-cent less than one week ago, one-tenth of a cent more than one month ago, and $1.327 less than one year ago.

The national average price has dropped $1.443 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

