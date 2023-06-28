Firebirds’ Jimmy Schuldt voted AHL West’s Best Defensive Defenseman by PHPA

Talialaina Letoi

The Professional Hockey Players’ Association awarded Coachella Valley Firebirds’ Jimmy Schuldt as one of the best Defensive Defenseman in the AHL West (along with Colorado Eagles’ Keaton Middleton).

The PHPA’s award is presented to Defensemen from the AHL and the ECHL’s eastern and western conferences where their offensive statistics may not reflect their impact on the ice as well as to their team.

Schuldt says, he’s grateful to be recognized and called defense a big part of the Firebirds’ collective focus as a team. He also says he owes a lot to his goaltenders and defensive partners for having his back.

