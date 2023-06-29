Fire Engulfs Home Near Desert Hot Springs, But No Injuries Reported

City News Service Pristine Villarreal

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Fire crews Thursday worked to extinguish a fire to a residence fully engulfed in flames in an unincorporated are of Riverside County near Desert Hot Springs.

Fire crews responded at 4:16 p.m. Thursday to the 19000 block of Merganzer road to a report of a structure fire, according to the Riverside County Fire department.

Fire officials said that a single story, single family residence was fully involved with fire.

No injuries were reported. No evacuations were put into effect.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

