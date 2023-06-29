Motorcyclist Killed in Collision in Valle Vista

VALLEY VISTA (CNS) – A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with another vehicle in Valle Vista, authorities said Thursday.

Firefighters from the Riverside County Fire Department were called at around 6:22 p.m. Wednesday near Pleasant Street and Mayberry Avenue where they found the collision, the department reported.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The California Highway Patrol said the driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The CHP is investigating the circumstances around the collision.

