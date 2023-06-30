Palm Desert Announces Independence Day Road Closures

PALM DESERT (CNS) – The city of Palm Desert cautioned motorists Friday of planned Independence Day road closures surrounding the Civic Center Park.

San Pablo Avenue will close at 5 p.m. Sunday between the College of the Desert roundabout and Magnesia Falls Drive to vehicles, bikes and pedestrians. It will extend to Fred Waring Drive at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Drivers can still access Civic Center Park, where the Fourth of July celebration will take place, from Fred Waring until the parking lot fills to capacity. The city expects a full parking lot as early as 5:30 p.m. Tuesday and no later than 7 p.m.

Both directions of Fred Waring will close between San Pablo and Portola Avenue at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

All closures will be lifted after the fireworks display concludes after 9 p.m. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes and drive with caution due to increased foot traffic.

Other parking will be available at The Gardens on El Paseo with a free shuttle service to the park in order to avoid overcrowding.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.