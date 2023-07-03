Blaze Erupts on Hillside near Orange, Riverside County Line

CORONA (CNS) – A brush fire erupted Monday on a hillside near the boundary separating Riverside and Orange counties, quickly burning three acres and snarling eastbound traffic into Riverside County.

The blaze was reported just before 10 a.m. in the area of Gypsum Canyon and Santa Ana Canyon roads, in Orange County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Multiple engine crews from the Corona Fire Department responded to a mutual aid call from the Orange County Fire Authority and Anaheim Fire Department, deploying to the location.

Within about 40 minutes, Anaheim fire officials announced that the spread of the blaze had been halted, but crews were still on the scene mopping up hot spots.

There were no reports of any structures damaged or threatened, and no injuries were reported.

The firefight was impacting traffic on the eastbound 91 and state Route 241, according to reports from the scene.

CHP officers closed the eastbound 91 transition to the southbound 241 for public safety.

Cal Fire air tankers were summoned to make runs on the blaze.

There was no immediate word on what might have triggered it.

