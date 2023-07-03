UPDATE: Brush Fire Breaks out in Mead Valley, Burning Field

MEAD VALLEY (CNS) – A brush fire that erupted Monday in Mead Valley burned roughly seven acres after it jumped initial containment lines and was finally stopped with the help of Cal Fire aircraft.

The “Rocky Fire” was reported at 2:20 p.m. south of Rocky Summit Drive, near Cajalco Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The agency said multiple engine and hand crews from the county and several surrounding agencies were sent to the location and encountered flames moving to the east at a moderate rate through light vegetation in a field.

Two Cal Fire air tankers and a water-dropping helicopter made a series of runs on the brusher.

Crews were close to establishing containment lines when breezy conditions pushed the flames over a road in what began as a spot fire but ultimately turned into a four-acre brusher that extended away from the main fire, according to officials at the scene.

Another half-acre spot fire started on the eastern flank of the brusher, but it was completely stopped minutes later.

No homes or other structures were threatened.

The forward rate of spread on all parts of the fire was stopped about 3:50 p.m., and the blaze in its entirety was declared 50% contained.

One firefighter fell ill while laying hose lines, exhibiting either heat exhaustion or similar symptoms and was taken to a hospital for treatment, according to reports from the scene.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

